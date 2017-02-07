Det är dags för omröstningen Årets Spelmedia 2016, där årets bästa speljournalist, årets bästa spelpodcast, årets bästa spelyoutuber och årets bästa spelpublikation utses.

Du hittar länken för omröstningen längre ned i artikeln.

I år finns det fina priser för över 10 000 kronor i potten. Alla som är med och röstar har chansen att vinna. Vi lottar ut följande:

Förstapris – spelpaket med åtta spel: The Last Guardian: Collectors Edition (Playstation 4), Destiny: The Collection (Playstation 4), Destiny: The Collection (Xbox One), Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One), Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition (Xbox One), Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One), Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One), World of Tanks World of Tanks inklusive credits (nedladdningskod till Playstation 4 eller Xbox One).

Andrapris – spelpaket med fem spel: Destiny: The Collection (Playstation 4), Destiny: The Collection (Xbox One), Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One), Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One), World of Tanks inklusive credits (nedladdningskod till Playstation 4 eller Xbox One).