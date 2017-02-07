Det är dags för omröstningen Årets Spelmedia 2016, där årets bästa speljournalist, årets bästa spelpodcast, årets bästa spelyoutuber och årets bästa spelpublikation utses.
Du hittar länken för omröstningen längre ned i artikeln.
I år finns det fina priser för över 10 000 kronor i potten. Alla som är med och röstar har chansen att vinna. Vi lottar ut följande:
Förstapris – spelpaket med åtta spel: The Last Guardian: Collectors Edition (Playstation 4), Destiny: The Collection (Playstation 4), Destiny: The Collection (Xbox One), Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One), Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition (Xbox One), Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One), Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One), World of Tanks World of Tanks inklusive credits (nedladdningskod till Playstation 4 eller Xbox One).
Andrapris – spelpaket med fem spel: Destiny: The Collection (Playstation 4), Destiny: The Collection (Xbox One), Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One), Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One), World of Tanks inklusive credits (nedladdningskod till Playstation 4 eller Xbox One).
Tredjepris – spelpaket med tre spel: Destiny: The Collection (Playstation 4), Destiny: The Collection (Xbox One), World of Tanks inklusive credits (nedladdningskod till Playstation 4 eller Xbox One).
Fjärde- femte- och sjättepris: World of Tanks inklusive credits (nedladdningskod till Playstation 4 eller Xbox One).
Klicka här för att delta i omröstningen.
Omröstningen pågår fram till och med den 24 februari. Vinnarna kommer att redovisas under veckan som följer.
De nominerade är framtagna av en jury bestående av personer som jobbar inom svensk spelmedia.
För att bli nominerade är kravet att en betydande del av det man producerat varit på svenska.
