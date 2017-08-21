Microsoft har i samband med Gamescom släppt den fulla listan på spel som kommer få grafiska uppgraderingar på deras kommande konsol Xbox One X.

Missa inte: Xbox One får helt ny menysdesign i stor uppdatering

Totalt handlar det till en början om 118 spel och de grafiska uppgraderingarna kommer i många fall att vara 4K-upplösning och stöd för HDR. Siffran kan jämföras med Sonys Playstation 4 Pro som släpptes förra året och då hade 45 spel som fick grafiska uppgraderingar.

Xbox One X släpps 7 november.

Du kan se hela listan på spel här: 

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Anthem
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • Ashen
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • ASTRONEER
  • Battlerite
  • Below
  • Black Desert
  • Brawlout
  • Chess Ultra
  • CODE VEIN
  • Conan Exiles
  • Crackdown 3
  • Danger Zone
  • Dark and Light
  • Darksiders III
  • Dead Rising 4
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • Disneyland Adventures
  • Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
  • DRAGON BALL Fighter Z
  • Dynasty Warriors 9
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 18
  • Elex
  • Elite: Dangerous
  • EVERSPACE
  • F1 2017
  • Fable Fortune
  • Fallout 4
  • Farming Simulator 17
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Firewatch
  • For Honor
  • Forza Horizon 3
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Gears of War 4
  • Gravel
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hand of Fate 2
  • Hello Neighbor
  • HITMAN
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Injustice 2
  • Jurassic Park
  • Killer Instinct
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Madden NFL 18
  • Mafia III
  • Mantis Burn Racing
  • METAL GEAR SURVIVE
  • Metro: Exodus
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
  • Minion Masters
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • NBA 2K18
  • Need for Speed Payback
  • Ooblets
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisp
  • Outcast – Second Contact
  • Outlast 2
  • Paladins
  • Path of Exile
  • Pixar Rush
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Portal Knights
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
  • Project Cars 2
  • Quantum Break
  • Raiders of the Broken Planet
  • Railway Empire
  • Real Farm Simulator 2017
  • ReCore
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  • RiME
  • ROBLOX
  • Robocraft Infinity
  • Rocket League
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Slime Rancher
  • SMITE
  • Sonic Forces
  • Star Wars II Battlefront
  • State of Decay 2
  • STEEP
  • Strange Brigade
  • Super Lucky’s Tale
  • SUPERHOT
  • Surviving Mars
  • Tennis World Tour
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Crew 2
  • The Darwin Project
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Last Night
  • The Long Dark
  • The Surge
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Titanfall 2
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division
  • Train Sim World
  • TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
  • Warframe
  • Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
  • We Happy Few
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • World of Tanks
  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Zoo Tycoon
     