Microsoft har i samband med Gamescom släppt den fulla listan på spel som kommer få grafiska uppgraderingar på deras kommande konsol Xbox One X.
Totalt handlar det till en början om 118 spel och de grafiska uppgraderingarna kommer i många fall att vara 4K-upplösning och stöd för HDR. Siffran kan jämföras med Sonys Playstation 4 Pro som släpptes förra året och då hade 45 spel som fick grafiska uppgraderingar.
Xbox One X släpps 7 november.
Du kan se hela listan på spel här:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Anthem
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- ASTRONEER
- Battlerite
- Below
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Chess Ultra
- CODE VEIN
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Danger Zone
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders III
- Dead Rising 4
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- DRAGON BALL Fighter Z
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- EA SPORTS FIFA 18
- Elex
- Elite: Dangerous
- EVERSPACE
- F1 2017
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy XV
- Firewatch
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Gravel
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hello Neighbor
- HITMAN
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Jurassic Park
- Killer Instinct
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Madden NFL 18
- Mafia III
- Mantis Burn Racing
- METAL GEAR SURVIVE
- Metro: Exodus
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- Minion Masters
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed Payback
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Pixar Rush
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Project Cars 2
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Railway Empire
- Real Farm Simulator 2017
- ReCore
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- RiME
- ROBLOX
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Sea of Thieves
- Slime Rancher
- SMITE
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars II Battlefront
- State of Decay 2
- STEEP
- Strange Brigade
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- SUPERHOT
- Surviving Mars
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Night
- The Long Dark
- The Surge
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- Warframe
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- We Happy Few
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World of Tanks
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Zoo Tycoon