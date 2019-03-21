Häromdagen visade Google upp Stadia, en molnbaserad speltjänst som gör det möjligt att spela krävande spel på valfri apparat.

Enligt tekniksajten Thurrott skickade Xbox-chefen Phil Spencer ut ett mejl till sina anställda efter förhandsvisningen. Av mejlet framgår att Spencer imponerades av integrationen med Youtube, användningen av Google Assistant och den nya handkontrollen.

– Google slog på stort idag och vi har ett par månader kvar till E3 när vi också kommer att slå på stort, skriver Spencer i mejlet.

Det har under en längre tid spekulerats att Microsoft kommer att lansera någonting relaterat till Xbox One på E3-mässan den 11 juni och mejlet från Spencer tycks bekräfta de uppgifterna. Jätten har nyligen lättat lite på locket kring sin egen, molnbaserade spel-streamingtjänst Xcloud, och möjligen rör E3-planerna en mer utförlig lansering av tjänsten.

Så här lyder Phil Spencers mejl i sin helhet:

We just wrapped up watching the Google announcement of Stadia as team here at GDC. Their announcement is validation of the path we embarked on two years ago..

Today we saw a big tech competitor enter the gaming market, and frame the necessary ingredients for success as Content, Community and Cloud. There were no big surprises in their announcement although I was impressed by their leveraging of YouTube, the use of Google Assistant and the new WiFi controller.

But I want get back to us, there has been really good work to get us to the position where we are poised to compete for 2 billion gamers across the planet. Google went big today and we have a couple of months until E3 when we will go big.

We have to stay agile and continue to build with our customer at the center. We have the content, community, cloud team and strategy, and as I’ve been saying for a while, it’s all about execution. This is even more true today.

Energizing times.

Phil