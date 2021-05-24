Microsoft har nu släppt en ny uppdatering till Xbox Game Pass-appen på Android som gör om Surface Duo till en bärbar Xbox, rapporterar The Verge.

Uppdateringen gör det möjligt att använda Surface Duo i sitt laptop-liknande "Compose"-läge för Xbox Game Pass, så att ena skärmen bara visar spelet medan den andra används för dedikerade touch-kontroller.

Xbox Game Pass har i dagsläget över 50 spel som har stöd för touch-kontroller. Bland dessa syns titlar som Grand Theft Auto 5, Sea of Thieves och Gears 5.

I samband med uppdateringen har Microsoft också förbättrat streaming-upplevelsen via Xbox Cloud Gaming för Surface Duo.

Du kan se uppdateringen demonstreras nedan av The Verges Tom Warren

Microsoft is turning its Surface Duo into a handheld Xbox today. The latest app update for Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) let’s you use one screen for touch controls and the other for the game. It’s like a Nintendo 3DS with Xbox games. Details here: https://t.co/ubbsEAW3r8 pic.twitter.com/aP94t9xgzC