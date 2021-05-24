Microsoft har nu släppt en ny uppdatering till Xbox Game Pass-appen på Android som gör om Surface Duo till en bärbar Xbox, rapporterar The Verge.

Uppdateringen gör det möjligt att använda Surface Duo i sitt laptop-liknande "Compose"-läge för Xbox Game Pass, så att ena skärmen bara visar spelet medan den andra används för dedikerade touch-kontroller.

Xbox Game Pass har i dagsläget över 50 spel som har stöd för touch-kontroller. Bland dessa syns titlar som Grand Theft Auto 5, Sea of Thieves och Gears 5.

I samband med uppdateringen har Microsoft också förbättrat streaming-upplevelsen via Xbox Cloud Gaming för Surface Duo.

Du kan se uppdateringen demonstreras nedan av The Verges Tom Warren 

