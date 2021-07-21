Netflix fortsätter satsa på The Witcher och har nu släppt en trailer för den kommande animerade filmen The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Nightmare of the Wolf kommer följa en ung Vesemir och utspelar sig flera år före hans äventyr med Geralt från huvudserien.

Filmen görs av sydkoreanska Studio Mir som tidigare gjort The Legend of Korra och Netflix-serierna Voltron: Legendary Defender, Dota: Dragon's Blood, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts samt filmer som The Death of Superman.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf släpps 23 augusti på Netflix.

