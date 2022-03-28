Under natten till måndag var det dags för den årliga Oscarsgalan och även om det mesta av eftersnacket rörde sig om bråket mellan Will Smith och Chris Rock (se klippet ovan) delades det ut en del priser också.
Rymdeposet Dune vann flest priser (sex stycken), men Coda plockade hem det prestigefyllda priset för årets bästa film.
Undrar du var du kan se årets filmer kan du ta del av nedanstående lista där vi listar de nominerade filmerna i alfabetisk ordning.
- Ascension (Paramount Plus)
- Attica (Viaplay)
- Being the Ricardos (Amazon Prime Video)
- Belfast (Visas på bio)
- Coda (Kan hyras eller köpas via Apples tv-app)
- Coming 2 America (Amazon Prime Video)
- Cruella (Disney Plus)
- Cyrano (Visas på bio inom kort)
- Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
- Drive My Car (Visas på bio inom kort)
- Dune (HBO Max)
- Eldskrift (SVT Play)
- Encanto (Disney Plus)
- Flykt (SVT Play)
- Four Good Days (Viaplay)
- Free Guy (Disney Plus)
- House of Gucci (Hyrfilm)
- King Richard (HBO Max)
- Licorice Pizza (Visas på bio)
- Luca (Disney Plus)
- Nightmare Alley (Disney Plus)
- No Time to Die (Visas på bio, premiär på Viaplay den 8 april)
- Parallella mödrar (Visas på bio)
- Raya och den sista draken (Disney Plus)
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney Plus)
- Spencer (Visas på bio)
- Spiderman: No Way Home (Visas på bio)
- Summer of Soul (Disney Plus)
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Disney Plus)
- The Hand of God (Netflix)
- The Lost Daughter (Visas på bio)
- The Mitchells vs the Machines (Netflix)
- The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV Plus)
- Tick Tick Boom (Netflix)
- Världens värsta människa (Visas på bio)
- West Side Story (Disney Plus)