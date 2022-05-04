Microsoft har nu avslöjat vilka spel som kommer till Xbox Game Pass under första halvan av maj, samt vilka som försvinner.

3 Maj
 

  • Loot River (konsol, pc, molnet)

5 Maj 
 
  • Trek to Yomi (konsol, pc, molnet)
  • Citizen Sleeper (konsol, pc, molnet)

10 Maj
 
  • Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (konsol, pc, molnet)
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (konsol, pc, molnet)
  • This War of Mine: Final Cut (konsol, pc, molnet)

12 Maj 

  • NHL 22 (konsol)

Spel som lämnar Xbox Game Pass 10 maj
 
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Definitive Edition

Spel som lämnar Xbox Game Pass 15 maj 
 
  • Enter the Gungeon (konsol, pc, molnet)
  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (konsol, pc)
  • Remnant: From the Ashes (konsol, pc, molnet)
  • Steep (konsol, molnet)
  • The Catch: Carp and Coarse (konsol, pc, molnet)
  • The Wild at Heart (konsol, pc, molnet)

