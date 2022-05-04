Microsoft har nu avslöjat vilka spel som kommer till Xbox Game Pass under första halvan av maj, samt vilka som försvinner.
3 Maj
5 Maj
- Loot River (konsol, pc, molnet)
10 Maj
- Trek to Yomi (konsol, pc, molnet)
- Citizen Sleeper (konsol, pc, molnet)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (konsol, pc, molnet)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (konsol, pc, molnet)
- This War of Mine: Final Cut (konsol, pc, molnet)
12 Maj
Spel som lämnar Xbox Game Pass 15 maj
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Definitive Edition
- Enter the Gungeon (konsol, pc, molnet)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (konsol, pc)
- Remnant: From the Ashes (konsol, pc, molnet)
- Steep (konsol, molnet)
- The Catch: Carp and Coarse (konsol, pc, molnet)
- The Wild at Heart (konsol, pc, molnet)
