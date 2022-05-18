Nu är det klart vilka spel som kommer till Xbox Game Pass under andra halvan av maj.
Bland dem syns ett av årets mest hyllade spel, Vampire Survivors, såväl som dinosaurieparkbyggarsimulatorn Jurassic World Evolution 2. Samtidigt försvinner också storspel som Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.
17 Maj
19 Maj
- Her Story (pc)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Little Witch in the Woods - förhandsvisning (konsol, pc)
- Skate (molnet)
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition (molnet, konsol, pc)
24 Maj
- Farming Simulator 22 (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Vampire Survivors (pc)
- Floppy Knights (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (pc)
26 Maj
27 Maj
- Sniper Elite 5 (konsol, pc)
Spel som tas bort 31 Maj
- Cricket 22 (pc)
- Pac-Man Museum+ (molnet, konsol, pc)
- EA Sports NHL 20 (konsol)
- Farming Simulator 19 (moln, konsol, pc)
- Knockout City - EA Play (konsol, pc)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (pc)
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Yes, Your Grace (molnet, konsol, pc)