Sega har nu bekräftat att deras nya mini-konsol, Sega Mega Drive Mini 2, kommer att släppas i Europa i 27 oktober. Tidigare under 2019 släppte företaget även Sega Mega Drive Mini som innehöll flera klassiska Mega Drive-spel.

Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 kommer med totalt 61 Mega Drive- och Sega CD-spel, varav flera är nya portningar eller titlar som aldrig tidigare släppts i Europa. Bland utbudet syns spel som Sliphead, Night Trap, Shining Force CD, Sonic the Hedgehog CD, Virtua Racing, Bonanza Bros och Thunder Force 4.

Just nu är det oklart vad mini-konsolen kommer kosta i Europa. I Japan kommer Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 kosta 9980 yen, motsvarande cirka 777 kronor.

