Microsoft har nu avslöjat vilka spel som kommer till Xbox Game Pass under första halvan av juli. Månaden bjuder på stort såväl som smått. Från hela tre spel i Segas Yakuza-serie till högtryckstvättsfantasin Powerwash Simulator.
5 juli
7 juli
- Last Call BSS (pc)
- Yakuza 0 (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Yakuza Kiwami (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (molnet, konsol, pc)
14 juli
- DJ Max Respect V (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Road 96 (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Escape Academy (molnet, konsol, pc)
- My Friend Peppa Pig (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Overwhelm (pc)
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Powerwash Simulator (molnet, konsol, pc)
Spel som försvinner 15 juli
- Atomicrops (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Carrion (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Children of Morta (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Cris Tales (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Lethal League Blaze (molnet, konsol, pc)