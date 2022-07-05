Microsoft har nu avslöjat vilka spel som kommer till Xbox Game Pass under första halvan av juli. Månaden bjuder på stort såväl som smått. Från hela tre spel i Segas Yakuza-serie till högtryckstvättsfantasin Powerwash Simulator.

5 juli

  • Last Call BSS (pc)
  • Yakuza 0 (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Yakuza Kiwami (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (molnet, konsol, pc)

7 juli
  • DJ Max Respect V (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Road 96 (molnet, konsol, pc)

14 juli 
  • Escape Academy (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • My Friend Peppa Pig (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Overwhelm (pc)
  • Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Powerwash Simulator (molnet, konsol, pc)

Spel som försvinner 15 juli

  • Atomicrops (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Carrion (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Children of Morta (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Cris Tales (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Lethal League Blaze (molnet, konsol, pc)