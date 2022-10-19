Andra halvan av oktober tycks gå i skräcktemat för Xbox Game Pass. Från det historiska pestäventyret A Plague Tale: Requiem till svenskutvecklade Amnesia: Collection och Soma samt tonårsångesten i Persona 5 Royal. I vanlig ordning försvinner också ett gäng med spel motet slutet av månaden.

18 Oktober 

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (molnet, Xbox Series X/S, pc) 

20 Oktober 
 
  • Amnesia: Collection (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Amnesia: Rebirth (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Phantom Abyss, förhandsvisning (molnet, Xbox Series X/S, pc)
  • Soma (molnet, konsol, pc)

21 Oktober
 
  • Persona 5 Royal (molnet, konsol, pc) 

27 oktober 

  • Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (pc)
  • Gunfire Reborn (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Signalis (molnet, konsol, pc)

Spel som försvinner från Xbox Game Pass 31 oktober

  • Alan Wake: American Nightmare (konsol, pc)
  • Backbone (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Project Wingman (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Second Extinction (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Sniper Elite 4 (molnet, konsol)
  • The Forgotten City (molnet, konsol, pc)

