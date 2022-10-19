Andra halvan av oktober tycks gå i skräcktemat för Xbox Game Pass. Från det historiska pestäventyret A Plague Tale: Requiem till svenskutvecklade Amnesia: Collection och Soma samt tonårsångesten i Persona 5 Royal. I vanlig ordning försvinner också ett gäng med spel motet slutet av månaden.
18 Oktober
20 Oktober
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (molnet, Xbox Series X/S, pc)
21 Oktober
- Amnesia: Collection (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Amnesia: Rebirth (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Phantom Abyss, förhandsvisning (molnet, Xbox Series X/S, pc)
- Soma (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Persona 5 Royal (molnet, konsol, pc)
27 oktober
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (pc)
- Gunfire Reborn (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Signalis (molnet, konsol, pc)
Spel som försvinner från Xbox Game Pass 31 oktober
- Alan Wake: American Nightmare (konsol, pc)
- Backbone (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Project Wingman (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Second Extinction (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Sniper Elite 4 (molnet, konsol)
- The Forgotten City (molnet, konsol, pc)
