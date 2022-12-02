Årets sista månad är här och i och med detta bjuder Xbox Game Pass på 11 nya spel under dess första halva. Bland titlarna syns storspel som Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, hyllade indierollspel som Eastward samt Rick and Morty-skaparens helt nya actionspel High on Life.

1 december

Eastward (molnet,, konsol, pc)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (molnet, konsol, pc)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (pc)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (molnet, konsol)

Hello Neighbor 2 (molnet, konsol, pc)

Chained Echoes (molnet, konsol, pc)

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One)

13 december

High on Life (molnet, konsol, pc)

Potion Craft (konsol, pc)

15 december

Hot Wheel Unleashed - Game of the Year Edition (molnet, konsol, pc)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (molnet, konsol, pc)

