Årets sista månad är här och i och med detta bjuder Xbox Game Pass på 11 nya spel under dess första halva. Bland titlarna syns storspel som Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, hyllade indierollspel som Eastward samt Rick and Morty-skaparens helt nya actionspel High on Life.

1 december 

  • Eastward (molnet,, konsol, pc)
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service (pc)

6 december
 
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (molnet, konsol)
  • Hello Neighbor 2 (molnet, konsol, pc)

8 december 
 
  • Chained Echoes (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) 

13 december 

  • High on Life (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Potion Craft (konsol, pc) 

15 december

  • Hot Wheel Unleashed - Game of the Year Edition (molnet, konsol, pc)
  • Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (molnet, konsol, pc)

