Årets sista månad är här och i och med detta bjuder Xbox Game Pass på 11 nya spel under dess första halva. Bland titlarna syns storspel som Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, hyllade indierollspel som Eastward samt Rick and Morty-skaparens helt nya actionspel High on Life.
1 december
6 december
- Eastward (molnet,, konsol, pc)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service (pc)
8 december
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (molnet, konsol)
- Hello Neighbor 2 (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Chained Echoes (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One)
13 december
- High on Life (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Potion Craft (konsol, pc)
15 december
- Hot Wheel Unleashed - Game of the Year Edition (molnet, konsol, pc)
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (molnet, konsol, pc)
