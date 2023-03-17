Nu har Steams årliga vårrea dragit igång. Rean pågår från den 16 mars fram tills 23 mars klockan 18:00, svensk tid.
Bland reaerbjudandena syns:
- Persona 5 Royale för 38,99 euro
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice för 29,99 euro
- Red Dead Redemption 2 för 19,79 euro
- Tales of Arise för 29,99 euro
- Horizon Zero Dawn för 16,49 euro
- Sniper Elite 5 för 24,99 euro
- Uncharted The Legacy Collection för 34,99 euro
- Middle-Earth Shadow of War för 5,99 euro
- Deathloop för 19,79 euro
- Half-life Alyx för 23,59 euro
- Kingdom Come Deliverance för 7,4 euro
- Stellaris för 9,99 euro
- Battlefield 2042 för 17,99 euro
- Cyberpunk 2077 för 29,99 euro
- Civilization 6 för 5,99 euro
Steams vårrea markerar också första gången någonsin som Valve har satt sin Steam Deck på rea. Priset för den bärbara speldatorn är under en vecka framåt nedsatt med tio procent.